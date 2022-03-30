US Deputy NSA, Architect Of Biden's Sanctions On Russia, To Visit India

US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh, who is known to be key architect of American punitive economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, will visit India on March 30-31.

Ukraine is likely to be the main focus of the visit along with the Indo-Pacific region.

"Singh will consult closely with counterparts on the consequences of Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine and mitigating its impact on the global economy," said US National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement.

The visit is likely to coincide with the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is also likely to be in New Delhi on Thursday or Friday.

Singh's visit is also important as part of preparations for the upcoming India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in Washington in April.

Unlike the US and its allies, including fellow Quad members, India has not condemned Russia for the invasion of Ukraine but has called for cessation of hostilities and a path to peace through dialogue. US President Joe Biden has called India's stance on the conflict "shaky".

Singh's planned trip to India comes in the midst of a flurry of high-profile visits to the country which included British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner.

While Truss will visit India on March 31, Plotner will pay a day-long trip to New Delhi on Wednesday, people aware of the matter told PTI. The British Foreign Secretary is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India. EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin visited New Delhi this week.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and foreign ministers of Austria and Greece were also in India last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, March 2 and March 7. Modi has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice.

Last week, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said in Parliament that India's position on the Ukraine conflict has been "steadfast and consistent" and that it has been seeking immediate cessation of violence.