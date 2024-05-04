UP: School Principal In Agra Thrashes Teacher For Coming Late |On Cam

The principal of a pre-secondary school in Seegana village of Agra publicly thrashed a teacher for allegedly coming late. The incident was captured on camera.
As per the video that has gone viral on social media, the principal was seen not only assaulting the teacher Gunjan Choudhary, but also accused her of trying to tear her clothes during the fight.
In the video, it was also captured that the principal was clutching the teacher by her kurta as she tried to free herself. Initially, the principal's driver tried separating them, But later he was also seen getting engaged in a brief fight with the teacher and misbehaving with her.
The teacher was injured in the fight, her colleague claimed on camera.
At the end of the school hours, a second episode ensued where the two women called each other "besharam aurat (shameless women)" and making charges of coming late to school.
As per the video, the principal and the teacher also resorted to vulgar language during their fight.