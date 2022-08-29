Monday, Aug 29, 2022
UP: Rains Bring Hope Of Quick Relief From Dust To People Near Noida's Twin Towers Site

While the tonnes of debris would take 90 days to be disposed of, the dust would take up to a week to be cleaned out from the area, according to officials involved in the demolition.

Twin towers demolition aftermath
Rainfall will be very effective in checking the dust around the twin towers area. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 9:25 pm

The city, including the Sector 93A area where Supretech twin towers were demolished, received rains on Monday evening, with pollution control department officials saying the showers will help check the post-demolition dust.

Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village -- the two societies most impacted by the demolition -- were also upbeat with the sudden rain, a day after the nearly 100-metre tall illegal twin towers were razed to ground, leaving behind a whopping amount of debris and dust.

"No doubt the rainfall will be very effective in checking the dust around the twin towers area. While water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have been deployed there since Sunday evening, there still remain some areas, like terraces of towers, etc, where dust settles. The rains would even clean up those areas and also have an effect on the debris site," Regional Officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Praveen Kumar told PTI.

The rainfall, he added, was sudden and recalled that it had been around a fortnight since the last drizzle. Kumar said the official figures of the Monday rainfall were yet to be compiled. However, residents said the rainfall in the evening has been "good".

"It rained for around half an hour. We have been discussing that nature has come to our rescue now. We are very happy and hoping it would help ease the situation further," Naresh Keswani, a resident of Emerald Court, said.

(With PTI inputs)

