Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Dynasts Only Bother About Vote Bank Politics, Ignored Plight Of Muslim Women: PM Modi

While addressing a rally ahead of the polls in Barabanki and Ayodhya districts of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family. 

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 3:52 pm

Hitting out at the rivals while addressing a rally for the Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that they only bothered about "vote bank" politics and did not pay attention to the problems of Muslim women suffering due to triple talaq.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, he stated that the the dynasty-oriented governments of Uttar Pradesh have always neglected.the ability of the people of UP which can serve as an impetus behind the development of India.

"These elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country. UP might be a total of 7% of the country, in terms of area. But if you look at its population then it comprises over 16% of India's population," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family. 

PM Modi also said that the development of the people of Uttar Pradesh gives speed to the development of India.

Related stories

UP Election 2022: PM Modi’s Physical Rally Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather; To Address Gathering Now Virtually

The prime minister also highlighted the large scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the army.

Modi talked about launching vaccination drives for animals and also caring for the marginal farmers by giving money directly in their bank account. 

(With PTI Inputs)

