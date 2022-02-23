Dynasts Only Bother About Vote Bank Politics, Ignored Plight Of Muslim Women: PM Modi

Hitting out at the rivals while addressing a rally for the Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that they only bothered about "vote bank" politics and did not pay attention to the problems of Muslim women suffering due to triple talaq.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, he stated that the the dynasty-oriented governments of Uttar Pradesh have always neglected.the ability of the people of UP which can serve as an impetus behind the development of India.

"These elections are essential not only for the development of UP but also for the country. UP might be a total of 7% of the country, in terms of area. But if you look at its population then it comprises over 16% of India's population," PM Modi stated.

Mood of Uttar Pradesh is clear. It is with the BJP. Addressing a mega rally in Barabanki. https://t.co/4QnxyevdrY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2022

PM Modi took a swipe at rivals for claiming that they can understand people's pain more than those who have no family, saying for him, UP and the entire country is family.

PM Modi also said that the development of the people of Uttar Pradesh gives speed to the development of India.

The prime minister also highlighted the large scale recruitment of women in Uttar Pradesh Police as well as in the army.

Modi talked about launching vaccination drives for animals and also caring for the marginal farmers by giving money directly in their bank account.

(With PTI Inputs)