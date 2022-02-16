Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Promises 1 Kg 'Ghee', Free Ration To Poor for 5 years If SP Voted To Power

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the funds for ration has not been earmarked in 'Delhi's budget as they know that the election will end in March'. 

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 1:18 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised a kilo of 'ghee' for the poor and free ration for five years if his party wins Uttar Pradesh polls while claiming that BJP supporters have become "numb" after the first two phases of voting.

He also alleged the BJP government was all set to discontinue its free-ration scheme but deferred it because of the elections.

"The poor availing their rations will get it till the elections. Earlier, it was to be given till November but when the Uttar Pradesh elections were announced, they (BJP) said people will get it till March," Yadav said at a poll rally in Raebareli.

In Unnao he claimed the "haughtiness" of BJP supporters have vanished and they have become numb after the first two phases of the seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh.

"Those talking about curbing the 'garmi' (haughtiness) of others were subdued by the people. They became frigid after the first phase. Following the second phase... their workers have gone numb. Now, when the people of Unnao cast their votes, the BJP will not be able to open its account here," Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party chief, in a tweet in Hindi on Monday with the hashtag 'BjpGoBackGo', said, "After seeing the response of people in the second phase it can be said that the SP alliance has completed its century (of seats)."

"Thanks to the people for their full support in these two phases. Out of seven phases, two are over. The people are telling the BJP 'go back go."

In Raebareli, the Samajwadi Party chief claimed that the funds for ration has not been earmarked in "Delhi's budget as they know that the election will end in March". 

"Ration was given by the 'Samajwadis' earlier as well. As long as there is a Samajwadi Party government, we will give ration to our poor. Along with it, we will give mustard oil and two cylinders in a year. For the better health of our poor, one-kilogram ghee will also be given," Yadav promised. 

He raised questions over the "poor quality" of ration given by the BJP government, alleging that there were reports of glass pieces in salt.

He asked whether the salt was not coming from Gujarat. 

There are 11 lakh vacancies in government departments in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party will fill up these posts once it comes to power, Yadav told the rally. 

"BJP leaders going house to house seeking votes. Their senior leaders were distributing pamphlets... but that campaign has stopped because when they visited some villages, people showed them empty gas cylinders. From the day empty cylinders were shown, their door-to-door campaigning stopped."

He attacked the Adityanath government over the law-and-order situation in the state. "The highest number of custodial deaths have taken place under the BJP government. Corruption has also doubled in this double-engine government," Yadav alleged.

Raebareli and Unnao will go to the polls in the fourth phase on February 23. 

Tags

National UP Assembly Election 2022 Elections 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Free Ration
