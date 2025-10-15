UP Meerut Range Police Arrest 53 In Crackdown On Illegal Firecrackers Ahead Of Festivals

Police seize firecrackers worth crores, ban retail sales in dense areas, and continue safety drives across Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Meerut illegal firecracker news Illegal firecracker latest news Meerut firecracker news
The police will continue checking drives throughout the festive season to prevent untoward incidents and ensure that celebrations remain safe. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Meerut Range police arrest 53 people and register 37 cases for illegal firecracker sales ahead of festivals.

  • Firecrackers and explosives worth several crores seized across Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur.

  • Authorities warn against retail sales in densely populated areas and continue safety checks.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Range have arrested 53 people and registered 37 cases in a major operation against the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of the festive season, officials said on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the wider Meerut Range includes the districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur. During the drive, authorities recovered firecrackers and explosive materials worth several crores of rupees from various locations across the districts.

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Delhi’s Green Firecracker Ban - null
Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Delhi’s Green Firecracker Ban; Government Prepares Compliance Plan

BY Outlook News Desk

Meerut Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani emphasised that fire safety has been given top priority during the festive period. “We appeal to citizens to immediately report any emergency or illegal activity by calling helpline numbers 112 or 101,” he said.

The DIG added that fire tenders are fully prepared and all necessary arrangements have been ensured in hospitals. He also warned that retail sale of firecrackers in densely populated areas would not be permitted, with strict action to be taken against violators.

Related Content
Related Content
The blast occurred on Wednesday in the congested Mishri Bazaar area, damaging two scooters and prompting a city-wide crackdown on illegal fireworks. - File photo; Representative image
Kanpur Blast: 100 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized, Pakistan-Linked Misinformation Probed

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that the police will continue checking drives throughout the festive season to prevent untoward incidents and ensure that celebrations remain safe.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  3. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

  4. Samoa Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: SAM Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence