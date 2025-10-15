Meerut Range police arrest 53 people and register 37 cases for illegal firecracker sales ahead of festivals.
Firecrackers and explosives worth several crores seized across Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur.
Authorities warn against retail sales in densely populated areas and continue safety checks.
Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Range have arrested 53 people and registered 37 cases in a major operation against the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers ahead of the festive season, officials said on Wednesday.
According to PTI, the wider Meerut Range includes the districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur. During the drive, authorities recovered firecrackers and explosive materials worth several crores of rupees from various locations across the districts.
The DIG added that fire tenders are fully prepared and all necessary arrangements have been ensured in hospitals. He also warned that retail sale of firecrackers in densely populated areas would not be permitted, with strict action to be taken against violators.
PTI reported that the police will continue checking drives throughout the festive season to prevent untoward incidents and ensure that celebrations remain safe.
(With inputs from PTI)