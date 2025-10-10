Kanpur Blast: 100 Quintals Of Illegal Firecrackers Seized, Pakistan-Linked Misinformation Probed

Six Arrested, Eight Injured, with raids conducted across Moolganj, Fazalganj, Naubasta, and Govind Nagar.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kanpur market blast Kanpur blast illegal firecrackers Explosion in Kanpur market
The blast occurred on Wednesday in the congested Mishri Bazaar area, damaging two scooters and prompting a city-wide crackdown on illegal fireworks. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kanpur police seize 100 quintals of illegal firecrackers worth Rs 50 lakh after Mishri Bazaar blast.

  • Six people arrested and 26 detained during raids across Moolganj, Fazalganj, Naubasta, and Govind Nagar.

  • Investigation includes online misinformation linked to X posts with Pakistan flags.

Kanpur police have seized approximately 100 quintals of illegal firecrackers worth over Rs 50 lakh and arrested six individuals following an explosion caused by unauthorised storage, which injured eight people in a local market, officials said on Friday.

According to PTI, the blast occurred on Wednesday in the congested Mishri Bazaar area, damaging two scooters and prompting a city-wide crackdown on illegal fireworks. Authorities confirmed that the explosion was not linked to any terrorist activity.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that simultaneous raids were conducted in multiple areas, including Moolganj, Fazalganj, Govind Nagar and Naubasta, after receiving intelligence about large-scale storage of fireworks in residential and commercial zones.

Blast In Firecracker Factory - Photo: PTI
Blast in Lucknow Firecracker Factory Kills Two, Rescue Operations Ongoing

BY Outlook News Desk

In Moolganj, police recovered 14 cartons of firecrackers (1.5 quintals) worth Rs 2 lakh from Ikram’s shop and six cartons (50 kg) valued at Rs 40,000 from Abdul Bilal’s store. Two FIRs have been registered in connection with these recoveries, PTI reported.

A raid in Fazalganj led by Assistant Commissioner of Police IP Singh uncovered nearly 60–65 quintals of firecrackers valued at Rs 15 lakh in a warehouse. The property, owned by Govind Nagar resident Himanshu alias Kaku and rented to Raja Paswan three years ago, is currently unoccupied, with both individuals absconding.

Related Content
Related Content

In Naubasta, police seized five quintals of fireworks worth Rs 18 lakh from Madhuban Lawn in Yashoda Nagar. Deputy CP Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the material was stored illegally in a residential area and the owners, Mahendra Singh Yadav and manager Hariom Awasthi, could not produce a legal licence.

In Govind Nagar, authorities recovered 9.35 quintals (30 cartons) of firecrackers worth Rs 9 lakh from a factory, with legal proceedings underway following the registration of an FIR, PTI reported.

Massive Explosion At California Fireworks Facility - X
Massive Explosion At California Fireworks Facility, Seven People Missing

BY Outlook News Desk

Overall, five FIRs have been filed, six arrests made, and 26 individuals detained for questioning, including 18 from Moolganj alone.

The investigation has also expanded to include online misinformation after an X account displaying Pakistan flags posted false messages claiming that “eight army personnel were killed near Markaz Masjid in Kanpur.” Police flagged the posts as attempts to spread panic. Commissioner Lal said authorities are pursuing two parallel investigations: one into the explosion and another into the coordinated online misinformation campaign.

The raids have revealed an extensive network of illegal firecracker storage across Kanpur, highlighting significant safety risks in densely populated areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Sudarshan Extend Stand| IND 241-1 (65)

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

  3. Nepal Vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: NEP Up Against JPN For Group B Supremacy

  4. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Who Is Anderson Phillip ? Windies’ New Wildcard Addition Known As 'The Trini Tearaway'

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  2. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  3. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  4. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Jaiswal-Sudarshan Extend Stand| IND 241-1 (65)