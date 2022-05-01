UP: Man Kills Elder Brother

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his elder brother with a cleaver following a dispute over cutting a tree, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, "The incident took place at Hussainpur village. It occurred when Naimilal tried to stop his younger brother Rajendra from cutting down a tree near their house.

"The argument between the brothers escalated and Rajendra attacked Naimilal with a cleaver," the officer said. The injured brother was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries, police said. A police team reached the spot after the incident and arrested the younger brother.

-With PTI Input