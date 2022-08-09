Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
UP Kinnars To Get ID Cards To Avail Benefit Of Government Schemes, Says Kinnar Kalyan Board Member

Kinnars will be issued identity cards so that they can avail the benefit of the various schemes of the Uttar Pradesh government Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari /Outlook

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 9:28 am

Kinnars will be issued identity cards so that they can avail the benefit of the various schemes of the Uttar Pradesh government, said a member of the Kinnar Kalyan Board. The exercise has been launched to bring Kinnars into the mainstream of society, said Kaushalya Nand Giri after a meeting of the board at the Circuit House here.

The work of making the identity cards has begun in Prayagraj and till now three eunuchs in the district have been issued those, Giri said. Free education will be provided to transgender children and a separate ward comprising five beds will also be made for transgenders in every hospital, Giri said, adding this has already started at SRN Hospital here.

A separate cell would be set up in the police stations to listen to the problems of eunuchs and toilets will be arranged for them in public places, Giri said. Giri said that the exact number of eunuchs will be ascertained and their details will be sent to the state government so that schemes for their welfare can be launched and properly implemented.

The Yogi Adityanath government has constituted the 'Kinnar Kalyan Board' in the state to look into the problems faced by them. Members of the board visit every district and hold meetings there.

(With PTI inputs)

