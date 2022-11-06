UP CM Lays Foundation Of Hostel For Nursing Students Of BRD Medical College

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid the foundation of a hostel for nursing college students on the occasion of golden jubilee celebration of BRD Medical College. The hostel will have the capacity to accommodate 100 students. He also inaugurated the golden jubilee main gate of the college.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the government is providing good health infrastructure, and research is the responsibility of doctors. “People's health is the priority and the government is providing good health infrastructure.

Only treatment of disease is not important but to know its main cause is also important so that it could be checked effectively. It is the responsibility of doctors and medicine teachers to promote research work and the government will provide all possible help,” he said.

Adityanath advised medical students to not be limited to only libraries but to step into rural areas, find out the causes of disease and complete research papers. “If research and development work gets restricted, we'll lag behind.

There is no dearth of medical infrastructure and faculty in the state and promotion of research work and running of curriculum accordingly is required and with this, excellent results could be obtained. We can give new heights to the medical system with research,” he said.

Remembering his struggle for checking encephalitis in the state, the chief minister said, “The movement against encephalitis began in 1998 and unfortunately at that time there was no research paper. For doctors, each patient is a centre of research."

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for corona management, Adityanath said, “ We all have seen corona pandemic and PM Modi took the right decisions at the right time and India showed an excellent model of corona management to the world.”

He also said that America and Europe are far ahead in health infrastructure but India was way ahead in Corona management. The population of America is one fourth of India but there were double corona deaths there and the data of Europe was also shocking.

“We have learnt a lot from corona management, big pandemic could be defeated with team work and we could apply it in our daily lives too. Encephalitis was detected in East UP in 1977-78 and many died in the period of 40 years. The vaccine was developed in Japan in 1905 but it took 100 years to reach Gorakhpur. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, two corona vaccines were developed within nine months in the country," he said.

The chief minister said he has been associated with BRD medical college for the last 30 years. "BRD medical college was neglected by the governments for a long time. The people in the previous government were such that BRD medical college would have been shifted somewhere else if possible. Now, everything has changed and the medical college has come up as an excellent centre of medical services and medical education, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)