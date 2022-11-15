Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP CM Adityanath Directs Officers To Create Awareness Among Farmers On Impact Of Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have declared stubble burning a punishable offence and the government has said instead of burning the crop residue, farmers should take advantage of schemes through which it can be disposed of and made useful. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over rising pollution

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 5:28 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed concern over rising pollution and directed officers to make farmers aware of the adverse effects of stubble burning on the environment. 

Adityanath told the officers to raise awareness among farmers about strategies such as stubble fermentation by watering it and adding urea to tackle the issue, the government said in an official release. Measures should be taken to prevent stubble burning by setting up camps in sensitive villages, the Chief Minister said. 

Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Devesh Chaturvedi said stubble was being taken to 'gaushalas' (cow sheds) in every district. The 'Parali Do, Khaad Lo' programme is being promoted extensively in the districts to recude stubble burning, he said. 

Additionally, 16 bio-briquette and bio-coal units have been set up to which the stubble is being delivered. Super SMS or other agricultural equipment for crop residue management should be mandatory, in addition to combined harvesting, according to the release.

The release added that there was no evidence of stubble burning in districts such as Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mahoba, Kasganj, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Gonda, Chandauli, Banda, Badaun, Azamgarh, Amroha and Agra.

Moreover, sugarcane harvesting has begun in western Uttar Pradesh while paddy harvesting has started in eastern Uttar Pradesh and districts in these regions need special consideration. The government has recommended the distribution of Pusa decomposers in every district so that crop residues can be decomposed and managed in the field, it said.

The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have declared stubble burning a punishable offence and the government has said instead of burning the crop residue, farmers should take advantage of schemes through which it can be disposed of and made useful. 

The government is also providing subsidies on agricultural machinery and many farmers have made stubble a means of earning through these machines. Other farmers can also take inspiration from them, the release said.

Related stories

Dedicated Dengue Hospitals A Must In Every District: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath Inaugurates ISKCON Campus In Mathura

Construction Of Ram Temple Has Crossed Halfway Mark, Will Be Complete By Dec 2023: UP CM Adityanath

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National UP CM  Adityanath Directs Officers Create Awareness Farmers Impact Of Stubble Burning Sensitive Villages Schemes Environment Rising Pollution
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October