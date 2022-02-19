Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Extra EVM Machine Found, Zonal Magistrate In UP's Kairana To Face Action

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh recommended action against zonal magistrate, suspended a police constable and a home guard for negligence during poll duty.

UP Election 2022 Phase 2 PTI Photo

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 3:13 pm

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have recommended action against a zonal magistrate and suspended a police constable and a home guard for alleged negligence during poll duty in the Kairana assembly constituency.

Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav said an extra EVM machine was found in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate after polling in Kairana on February 10. The EVM machine was not secured inside a designated hotel but was left unattended outside in a vehicle. The police constable and the home guard were not present there as well, she said.

The district authorities have written to the election commission, recommending action against the zonal magistrate, officials said, adding the policeman and the home guard have been suspended.

Samajwadi Party’s candidate Nahid Hasan’s sister Iqra Hasan had complained about keeping the EVM in a vehicle and demanded action.

A video of the EVM lying attended in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate had also gone viral.

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Politics Elections Election Commission Of India (ECI) Elections: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) Uttar Pradesh Kairana
