National

Unseasonal Rains Hit Parts Of Gujarat, Agri Dept Issues Advisory For Farmers

The state agriculture department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from unseasonal rainfall likely in parts of the state till Thursday, an official said.

Unseasonal showers were witnessed in parts of Gujarat,state agriculture department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops
info_icon

Unseasonal showers were witnessed in parts of Gujarat on Monday, and the meteorological department has forecast light rains with thunderstorms in several districts in the next three days.

The state agriculture department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from unseasonal rainfall likely in parts of the state till Thursday, an official said.

Rains and hailstorms were witnessed in Amreli, Botad and Banaskantha districts of the Saurashtra region, causing a drop in temperature and bringing relief to locals.

Showers were witnessed at isolated places in north Gujarat in the last 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a light thunderstorm with lightning and rain at isolated places in Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Dangs, Valsad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch and Surat in the next two days.

Given the forecast, the state agriculture department has advised farmers to take measures to avoid crop loss.

Farmers should immediately move their produce and harvested crops to a safe place or cover them with plastic/tarpaulin, the department stated in a release.

The department also advised farmers to avoid spraying pesticides and fertilisers on crops during rains.

Traders and farmers at APMCs have been advised to avoid or protect produce coming in for sale, it said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'We Demand Fair Trade': In Maharashtra's Beed, Women Sugarcane Workers Mobilise Amid Lok Sabha Polls
  2. Decide Quickly On Disqualification Petition Against 8 MLAs Who Joined BJP: Goa Cong Chief
  3. Tamil Nadu: PMK To Stage Agitation Demanding Quota For Vanniyars
  4. Unseasonal Rains Hit Parts Of Gujarat, Agri Dept Issues Advisory For Farmers
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 13: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Voting, Egypt Joins Genocide Case Against Israel & Other Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA’s Birthday In New York City
  2. 'Namacool' Trailer Review: Hina Khan Is A Part Of A Brewing Bromance In This College Drama
  3. Alia Bhatt Doesn't Want Her Daughter Raha To Move Out Of Parents' Home Early: I Left Home Too Soon
  4. Did You Know? Sharmin Segal Auditioned 16 Times For Her Role As Alamzeb In 'Heeramandi'
  5. Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Mood: Drops Rotating Video In Different Outfits
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Do Or Die For Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders
  2. Paris Olympics-Bound Runnner Jyothika Sri Dandi Wanted To Be Doctor; Chose Athletics Due To...
  3. Satwik-Chirag Look To Recover Lost Confidence In Thailand Open
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  5. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
  2. Pakistan's Dy PM Dar In China For Strategic Dialogue To Further All-weather Ties Amid Strains Over Attacks On Chinese Nationals
  3. Florida Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Victim After 40 Years
  4. Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties
  5. India Looking For Additional Sites For Russian Nuclear Reactors: Jaishankar
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 62% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh