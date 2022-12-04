Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Union Minister Stresses On Patient Service Referral System

Union Minister Stresses On Patient Service Referral System

The Union Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare, who visited AIIMS, Bhubaneswar here, said the daily footfall in the  premier hospital is about 10,000 which puts a lot of burden on the facility. 

Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar
Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 8:48 pm

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 8:48 pm

Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar on Sunday said there is a need for an organised patient referral service system at various levels of the health care system in Odisha.

The Union Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare, who visited AIIMS, Bhubaneswar here, said the daily footfall in the  premier hospital is about 10,000 which puts a lot of burden on the facility. 

Pawar suggested various measures to address the daily huge footfall and patient waiting time for various services. While emphasizing on the need for an organized patient referral service system at various levels of the health care service system, she said in order to build such a type of robust patient referral criterion, there is requirement of a collaborative approach between AIIMS and other state-run health care institutions. 

She cited the example of effective Covid management during pandemic through a sound referral system across the country. During her visit, the Union Minister inaugurated a multi-utility building in the premises of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. 

She also reviewed the comprehensive functioning system of the institute in presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas, faculty members and senior officials. 

In her address, Pawar highlighted the intentions of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who envisioned a healthy India with accessible and affordable health care for one and all. She also took a review of various academic, research, recruitment, financial and other aspects of AIIMS.

The minister asked AIIMS Bhubaneswar to provide better health care to the people of Odisha and neighbouring states. She applauded AIIMS Bhubaneswar for starting renal transplant services and encouraged them to start other transplant services also.

(With PTI Inputs)

