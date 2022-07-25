Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates Droupadi Murmu On Assuming Charge As Prez

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 1:02 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on assuming charge as the President of the country, and hoped that her tenure will take India's pride to new heights.

Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.

“Many congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today's historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and 'Antyodaya' of every section following democratic values,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah President Droupadi Murmu Chief Justice Of India N V Ramana Oath Taking Ceremony 15th President Of India Former President Ram Nath Kovind Vice President And Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Prime Minister Narendra Modi
