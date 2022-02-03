Unidentified Men Rob Gold, Silver Ornaments From Jewellery Shop In Delhi

Unidentified men robbed gold and silver ornaments along with electronic items from a jewellery shop in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday.



The owner, who claimed to be running the jewellery shop since 1990, told the police that he was informed about the robbery on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Jaiker said the shop owner also lives in the same locality. After reaching the shop, the owner found that 150 grams of gold, 25 kg silver, a laptop and an LCD were stolen.



"A case under section 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway," she said.



Footage from CCTV cameras, installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene, is being scanned to ascertain the identity of the accused, police said.

