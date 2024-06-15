National

Unauthorised Structures At Ex-Andhra CM Jagan's Residence In Hyderabad Demolished

The demolition works were carried out 10 days after Reddy stepped down as chief minister of the neighbouring state.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished certain structures on pavement adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.

According to a senior official of GHMC, the civic authorities removed the structures abutting the compound wall to carry out tiling work on the pavement at Jagan's residence.

The structures were being used by security personnel, he said. An earthmover was used to remove the structures. A senior official of the GHMC's town planning department told PTI that they have informed the concerned persons at Jagan's residence to remove the structures six months ago to carry out the footpath work.

"We have been telling them to remove the structures to facilitate footpath work. The residents of the colony have also complained about the encroachment of the footpath which caused inconvenience to the road users," the official told PTI.

When contacted, YSR Congress party sources said the structures were purely temporary and made for the convenience of security personnel during rain and summer.

