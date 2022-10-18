Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
UG admission: DU Defers First Seat Allocation Round To Wednesday

Delhi University
Delhi University File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 10:11 am

The Delhi University, which was scheduled to announce the first list of seat allocation in its colleges on Tuesday, has deferred the process by a day, officials said.

The development comes as the Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephen's College, one of the colleges under DU, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

The high court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test  (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

St Stephen's College, however, wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories. According to the detailed schedule released by DU, the first seat allocation list was to be announced on October 18. "The varsity will now issue the list on Wednesday," an official told PTI on Tuesday.
    
 DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month.

This year, the university is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. 

(With PTI Inputs)

