Udhayanidhi Stalin Sworn In As Minister By TN Guv Ravi

DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin.

The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes.

The 45-year-old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders.