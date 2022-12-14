Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Udhayanidhi Stalin Sworn In As Minister By TN Guv Ravi

Home National

Udhayanidhi Stalin Sworn In As Minister By TN Guv Ravi

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi swore in former DMK legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Sworn In As Minister By TN Guv Ravi
Udhayanidhi Stalin Sworn In As Minister By TN Guv Ravi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 10:43 am

DMK legislator and the party's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister here on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

In the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues, Udhayanidhi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Clad in his trademark white shirt, with a logo of DMK's youth wing embossed on it, Udhayanidhi took the oath in Tamil, in a style that was characteristic of his father, party chief M K Stalin. 

The swearing-in ceremony was over in 10 minutes. 

The 45-year-old MLA was congratulated by State Ministers and senior party leaders. 

Tags

National Udhayanidhi Stalin Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Raj Bhavan MLA Tamil Cabinet Colleagues
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards