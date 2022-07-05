Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Udaipur Murder: Vasundhra Raje Claims Congress Has No Right To Stay In Power In Rajasthan

Citing the gruesome killing of Udaipur, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, has said that Congress should not stay in power in Rajasthan given its failure to establish peace in the state.

undefined
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 9:42 am

 Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday asked if Yogi Adityanath can establish peace in Uttar Pradesh, and why can Ashok Gehlot not do so. She said a sense of fear and insecurity has arisen in the state which should be eliminated.

Raje demanded the death penalty for the accused in the case and also advocated for modern training for the police force. She said it was completely a failure of the intelligence system.

After meeting the family members of Kanhaiya Lal at their residence, Raje held a press conference separately.

Related stories

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Women Lack opportunities to grow: Vasundhara Raje

Explainer | Why Vasundhara Raje's Four Day 'Religious Tour' Is Seen As A Show Of Strength?

"The police failed to provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite his complaints. He would not have been killed if he had gotten protection from the police. The Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan is completely responsible for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal," she said.

She added that the Congress government has no right to remain in power.

"When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can establish peace in Uttar Pradesh by eliminating any atmosphere of terror, why can Ashok Gehlot not do it here," Raje asked.

She was accompanied by the former state president of BJP Ashok Parnami and other leaders. 

Tags

National Kanhaiya Lal Death Penalty Yogi Adityanath Congress Government Rajasthan Udaipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum