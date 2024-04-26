National

Two People Killed In Road Accident In UP’s Sultanpur

According to police, the accident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Two people were killed and three were injured in an accident between a motorcycle and a pickup van here, police said on Friday. 

One of the victims, Narendra Prasad Mishra (60), a resident of Alipur, was returning from Akhandnagar after attending a marriage function. His motorcycle crashed into a pickup van from the front and he died on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Singh Yadav said. 

Following this, the pickup van lost control, rammed into a tree and overturned. Sanjay Kumar (19), a passenger in the van died after being crushed under the vehicle. Three others were injured, the SHO said. 

The bodies were sent for post mortem and further investigation is underway, he said.

