The police said that when the men were asked to stop, they allegedly fired at officers. Police returned fire, wounding both in their legs. "A professional trap was laid after intelligence indicated the movement of the two shooters in the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj area. Considering the strong apprehension that they were armed and aggressive, our team moved in to apprehend them. In the exchange of fire, both were injured but overpowered," a senior officer told PTI.