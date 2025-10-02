Two Men Arrested In Delhi For Planned Attack On Comedian Munawar Faruqui

Rahul and Sahil, linked to foreign-based gang, wounded in gunfight with Special Cell police in Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Munawar Faruqi attack Delhi police arrest Rohit Godara gang Goldy Brar
Celebrities, Comedians Call Out MP High Court Decision To Reject Munawar Faruqui's Bail Plea Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two men linked to an international gang were arrested in Delhi after a gunfight.

  • They were reportedly planning targeted attacks on comedian Munawar Faruqi and other celebrities.

  • Rahul was wanted for a triple murder in Haryana; Sahil faces multiple financial cases.

Two men allegedly linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang were arrested in Delhi on Thursday following a gunfight on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road, police said. The duo was reportedly tasked with targeting stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi and other high-profile individuals.

According to PTI, the accused have been identified as Rahul, 29, from Panipat, and Sahil, 37, from Bhiwani in Haryana. They were intercepted by a team from the Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit based on specific intelligence inputs.

The police said that when the men were asked to stop, they allegedly fired at officers. Police returned fire, wounding both in their legs. "A professional trap was laid after intelligence indicated the movement of the two shooters in the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj area. Considering the strong apprehension that they were armed and aggressive, our team moved in to apprehend them. In the exchange of fire, both were injured but overpowered," a senior officer told PTI.

Rahul and Sahil were taken to hospital, while the motorcycle they were riding and their firearms were seized.

Investigators told PTI that the two had been receiving instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with Canada-based Goldy Brar and the absconding criminal Virender Charan. They were allegedly mobilised for targeted killings in Delhi-NCR and had conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track Faruqi’s movements.

Related Content
Related Content

PTI reported that the gang had earlier plotted attacks on other celebrities, including a recent firing incident outside actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly. “The syndicate has been attempting to expand its influence in celebrity spaces, and Faruqi was among its long-standing targets,” a police officer said.

Rahul, who sustained a gunshot wound, was reportedly wanted in connection with a triple murder in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024. Police said preliminary interrogation indicated he was one of the unidentified assailants involved in that case. He had also been arrested earlier this year in an Arms Act case in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he was reportedly assigned a similar hit job.

Sahil, according to PTI, has multiple cases of financial misconduct pending in courts in Bhiwani and Sirsa. Investigators said the two were recently redirected to Delhi after their plan to target a social media influencer in Mumbai and Bengaluru was delayed due to communication gaps with handlers abroad.

An ongoing investigation aims to identify other members of the syndicate and their potential targets. Faruqi, who won the reality show Bigg Boss in 2024 and has over 14 million followers on Instagram, has reportedly been under observation by multiple gangs in recent months, police sources told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Roston Chase Strikes As Sudharsan Falls For 7; IND 91/2, WI 162

  2. Bangladesh Women Vs Pakistan Women Live Score, ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Dominate With Spin |PAK-W 88/5 (24)

  3. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  4. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  5. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  2. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  3. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  4. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  5. Ladakh LG Urges LAB, KDA to Resume Talks with Centre Amid Ongoing Curfew

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  4. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick