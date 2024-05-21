National

Two AIIMS Doctors Among Five Held For Facilitating Cheating During Test In Uttarakhand

The accused had struck a deal of Rs 50 lakh with the candidates for helping them cheat in the exam.

AIIMS doctors, 5 others arrested for allegedly helping candidates
info_icon

Two doctors of AIIMS, Rishikesh were among five people arrested for allegedly helping candidates, appearing for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test for MDs, cheat in lieu of money, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested include Dr Ajit Singh (44) from Jind in Haryana, Dr Vaibhav Kashyap (23) from Patiala in Punjab, Aman Siwach (24) from Rohtak in Haryana, Vipul Gaura (31) and Jayant (22), both of whom hail from Hisar in Haryana, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

They were arrested from a car near Barrage Road in Rishikesh late on Sunday evening, he said.

They are charged with helping three candidates at an exam centre in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh solve the question paper by using an instant messaging app, the SSP said.

Photographs of the question paper shot with a mobile phone was provided to the doctors through the app and they provided the answers, he said.

The accused had struck a deal of Rs 50 lakh with the candidates for helping them cheat in the exam. They had already received Rs 25 lakh from the candidates and the rest of the amount was to be paid to them after the publication of the exam results, the SSP said.

The two doctors were promised Rs 2 lakh each for solving the question paper.

Three tablets, three mobile phones, two medical books and the car used by the accused have been seized after their arrest, Singh said.

The exam was held by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?
  2. Bengaluru Airport Retracts New Entry Fee Policy For Private, Commercial Vehicles
  3. Vice President Dhankhar Likely To Represent India At Raisi's Funeral: Sources
  4. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  5. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
Entertainment News
  1. Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character
  2. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  3. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  4. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler's Louisville Court Date Postponed Following Arrest During PGA Championship
  2. WBC India Cruiserweight Championship: Chandru G Defeats Jaskaran to Claim The Title
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  4. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Ocean Water Speeds Up Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting, Study Warns Of Rise In Sea Levels
  2. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  3. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  4. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  5. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I Will Visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal CM; EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata