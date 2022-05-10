Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Twelve New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported for the last one week, it said. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. 

Twelve New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha
Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 8:35 pm

Odisha on Tuesday recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,222, a health department bulletin said. 

The death toll remained at 9,126 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported for the last one week, it said. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. 

Related stories

Justice Saran Man Of People, Litigants With Genuine Cause Would Never Go Empty From His Court: CJI

Covid-19:Delhi Logs 1,118 New Cases, One More Death

Police Intensifies Inspection After Letter Threatens To Blow Up 6 Railway Stations In U'khand

Fifty-two more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,929, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 114 active cases.  The daily positivity rate was at 0.08 per cent and four children were among the newly infected people, it said. 

Altogether, 14,225 samples were tested for COVID-19  in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Odisha Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas