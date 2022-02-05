Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath has met with the officials concerned to push the plan for setting up a full-fledged law university, the official said.

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official
tripura

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 6:03 pm

Tripura is set to have a national law university soon, as a bill seeking its creation will be tabled in the next session of the assembly, a top official of the state’s education department said on Saturday.   


Academic activities of the varsity are expected to be held from the Tripura Judicial Academy building for the next academic session. It will be later shifted to a new building, he said. Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath has met with the officials concerned to push the plan for setting up a full-fledged law university, the official said. 


“A committee comprising state government representatives, judges of Tripura High Court and legal experts will be constituted to suggest the process for appointment of chancellor, vice-chancellor and faculty members. The panel will also finalise the courses to be offered,” he said.

Related stories

Would've Been 'Pleasantly Surprised' Had It Been Otherwise: Manish Tewari On Being Left Out Of Cong List

CAs Play Important Role In Nation-Building: Gehlot

Covid Primary Cause In 23.5 Pc Deaths Reported In Delhi From January 13 To February 3: Data


The state government wants to make it an institution of national importance to produce quality lawyers, he added. Tripura has a law college with a capacity of 60 students.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Tripura Law & Legal University
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Would've Been 'Pleasantly Surprised' Had It Been Otherwise: Manish Tewari On Being Left Out Of Cong List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games