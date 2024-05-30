National

Tripura Govt To Set Up New Hospital In Agartala

Currently, GBP hospital and Agartala Govt Medical College receive over 2,000 patients, while IGM hospital sees more than 1,200 patients daily, leading to considerable pressure on the medical staff in these premier healthcare facilities.

The Tripura government has decided to set up a new hospital here to reduce the burden on two referral hospitals, Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GBP) and Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM), an official said on Thursday.

"The government plans to establish a dedicated hospital for the residents of Agartala and nearby areas, aiming to relieve the burden on GBP and IGM hospitals. This new facility will offer primary and secondary healthcare services to the populace," health secretary Kiran Gitte said during a press briefing here on Thursday.

Highlighting the government's intention to upgrade GBP and IGM hospitals into super-specialty healthcare centers to enhance the overall healthcare infrastructure, Gitte affirmed that all essential services, including those available at sub-divisional hospitals, would be provided at the proposed facility.

Gitte said the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) would manage the new hospital, with the state government pledging full support to the civic body in its initial stages.

Additionally, Gitte said Chief Minister Manik Saha, who oversees the health portfolio, has conducted inspections of various healthcare facilities to explore ways to enhance services at government hospitals.

Previously, the health secretary, accompanied by Mayor Dipak Majumder and Municipal Commissioner Sailesh Kumar Yadav, surveyed a potential site for the proposed hospital.

