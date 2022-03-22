Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Trial Run Of Ashram Underpass In Delhi Begins

The official noted that the trial run will continue till the facility is formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which is expected by the end of this month. 

Trial Run Of Ashram Underpass In Delhi Begins
Ashram underpass, Delhi.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 5:39 pm

The Public Works Department on Tuesday started a trial run of the much-awaited underpass at the busy Ashram crossing in south Delhi as it opened one carriageway of the facility for commuters. The second carriageway from Nizamuddin to Badarpur will be opened for traffic by the evening, officials said.  


“At present, we have opened only one carriageway going towards Nizamuddin from Badarpur for vehicular movement. There was some cleaning and finishing required on the other side of the underpass (Nizamuddin to Badarpur) so we could not open it in the morning. Traffic will be allowed on this carriageway as well by the evening,” a PWD official told PTI. 


He said vehicular movement in the underpass will be allowed only during the daytime. The official noted that the trial run will continue till the facility is formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which is expected by the end of this month. 

Related stories

Yamuna Will Get Back Its Fish By Dec 2023: Satyendar Jain

Rs 62k Cr Being Spent To Boost Road Infra, Reduce Pollution In Delhi: Gadkari

Punjab Kings Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Live Streaming Details Of PBKS Matches


Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier this month carried out an inspection of the Ashram underpass in south Delhi and announced that the facility would be opened for the public on March 22.
 

The PWD officials, however, said they are yet to get any date from the government for the inauguration. To ease the traffic logjam at the crossing, a 750 metre-long underpass has been built on the Mathura Road, between the Nizamuddin rail bridge and CSIR Apartments. It connects Nizamuddin and ITO with Friends Colony, Badarpur on Mathura road. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi Government Delhi Roads Ashram Underpass Ashram Delhi Updates New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As Years Pass, Kashi Fades

As Years Pass, Kashi Fades

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands