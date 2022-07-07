Torrential Rains Continue To Cause Damage To Lives And Properties In Karnataka

Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, causing damage to life and properties in the affected areas. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

A landslide at Panjikallu village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada has resulted in the death of three persons after four laborers got trapped under the mud on Wednesday. One person who has survived is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

As rains continued in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts and Met Department predicted more rains, the district administrations declared holidays to schools and colleges there. Revenue Minister R Ashoka who is stationed in Kodagu district, on Thursday visited the rain-battered and landslide-affected areas like Chembu village and is monitoring the relief and rescue operations there. He distributed relief cheques to those affected, the minister's office said.

Rains have also affected normal lives in several other districts close to coastal and Malnad regions- like Shivamogga, where a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges. A couple of reservoirs in the district have reached brim with huge inflow.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is taking all the necessary measures to rescue and provide relief to people affected by torrential rains. "Our Revenue Minister is already in Kodagu. According to the Met Department, rains will continue for the next three to four days in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. I have already held discussions with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts regarding the precautionary measures to be taken and they have been taken, necessary funds are with DCs," he said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team stationed in Mysuru is being deployed in Kodagu, and the team stationed in Mangaluru will remain there and take care of rescue operations in surrounding regions, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Karwar and Udupi.

"DCs have been directed to take necessary measures to temporarily stop the sea erosion in Karwar, Udupi, and Mangaluru. I have ordered them to personally visit the spot and monitor the work. In Kodagu and other hilly areas where landslides had taken place last time, I have asked officials to evacuate people staying nearby, also to clear the roads," he added.

According to the Met department, scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka. Also, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka, and heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburgi and Raichur districts of North Interior Karnataka and Hassan district of South Interior Karnataka.