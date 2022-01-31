Monday, Jan 31, 2022
TN Records 19,280 Positive Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in fresh infections as the state added 19,280 new Coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the tally to 33,45,220, while the net recoveries stood at 31,09,526 with 25,056 positive patients getting discharged after treatment.

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 9:14 pm

The state saw 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 37,564. The number of active cases, including isolation, rose to 1,98,130. The state had reported 22,238 fresh infections yesterday.

Chennai with 2,897 new infections, Coimbatore 2,456, Chengalpattu 1,430, Tiruppur 1,425, Salem 1,101, and Erode with 1,070 cases are among the top 6 out of 38 districts in the state that accounted for maximum cases on Monday, according to a bulletin from the state health department. Four districts: Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, and Thiruvallur saw cases above 500 while Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Vellore and Sivaganga districts saw cases below 100.

Two passengers each who returned from Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka added to the total 19,280 new infections today. With 5,675 persons getting discharged today, Chennai’s total recoveries mounted to 6,88,802 and the fatalities to 8,942. The metro accounted for 7,32,387 positive cases while the active cases stood at 34,643, the bulletin said.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Tamil Nadu COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases
