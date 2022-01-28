Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

TN Lifts Curbs, Allows Schools, Colleges To Reopen On Feb 1, Withdraws Sunday Lockdown

Announcing the removal of restriction on week-end worship in religious places, Chief Minister M K Stalin said people will be allowed to enter the places of worship from tomorrow onwards.

TN Lifts Curbs, Allows Schools, Colleges To Reopen On Feb 1, Withdraws Sunday Lockdown
The state is witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases. - Photograph by PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:43 am

With coronavirus cases on the decline, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday withdrew restrictions such as night curfew and Sunday lockdown while permitting schools to reopen on February 1 for classes 1 to 12.

“There will be no restriction. Devotees will be allowed to offer worship inside the religious places following the implementation of SoP,” he said. Schools, except nursery and kindergarten, and colleges will reopen on February 1 and resume the direct classes.

Related stories

PG Admissions In CMC Vellore To Be As Per Minority Merit List Of Tamil Nadu: SC

Containment Zone Returns In Chennai, As Omicron Cases Rise To 45, TN Minister Says No Need To Panic

Only Vaccinated Passengers Allowed On Suburban Trains In Chennai Region: Southern Railway

Following a spate of infections, the government had ordered schools to close while permitting classes for higher secondary students till Pongal (mid-January). Later, all the higher secondary schools were asked to remain shut till this month-end.

Reviewing the pandemic situation with health officials and senior bureaucrats on Thursday, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that there will be no night curfew from January 28. Further, there would not be a complete lockdown this Sunday (January 30), as it is being withdrawn.

Restaurants, cinema theatres, clubs, amusement parks, bakeries, lodges, gyms, garment and jewellery shops, spas and salons are allowed to function with 50 per cent occupancy. The restriction on the number of persons (up to 100) for marriage and (50) for funerals will however continue.

All colleges and universities, other than those that are temporarily functioning as COVID Care Centres, would resume classes on February 1, strictly complying with the government guidelines on COVID safety. About 28,515 Coronavirus positive cases were added to the registry today taking the tally to 32,52,751 till date, while recoveries stood at 28,620.

The restriction on social, cultural and political gathering will continue. The polls to the urban civic bodies will be held on February 19 with stringent enforcement of the SoPs issued by the State Election Commission, a release from the government said.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Schools Reopening Lockdown Covid-19 Cases Night Curfew Tamil Nadu Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

Cong Believes Power Belongs To People, But For Other Parties It Lies With PM, CM: Rahul

Cow Centre at Hansraj College Draws Flak From Students

Patnaik Appeals To People Not To Panic Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis