Thursday, May 12, 2022
TMC's Anubrata Mondal Admitted to Hospital with Chest Pain

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, under the CBI scanner in the cattle smuggling case, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning after he complained of severe chest pain.

TMC protest PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 12 May 2022 7:06 pm

He said that Mondal was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday night. "He will be undergoing tests to determine why he was experiencing the chest pain. We will also conduct tests to determine whether there is any blockage in his heart," the hospital official said.


Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital on April 6 after he complained of breathlessness, the day he was supposed to appear before the CBI for interrogation in the cattle smuggling case.

He was discharged after a fortnight and was advised complete rest for at least four-five weeks. The CBI has also called him for questioning in their probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. Mondal had written to the CBI, urging them to grant him some time to recover before appearing for questioning. He has been dodging the CBI for weeks, citing health issues

National Indian Government West Bengal Government TMC Trinamool Congress Leader Anubrata Mondal Chest Pain CBI Scanner Apollo Hospital State-run SSKM Hospital Birbhum District Cattle Smuggling Case
