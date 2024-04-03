National

Three Ex-Convicts In Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Return To Sri Lanka

V Murugan alias Srikaran, S Jeyakumar and B Robert Payas left by a Sri Lankan carrier for Colombo on Wednesday, officials said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
File%20pic
Three ex-convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case return to their home country Photo: File pic
info_icon

Three ex-convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, all of them Sri Lankans, returned to their home country on Wednesday, nearly two years after being freed by the Supreme Court. They had earlier served a three-decade prison term in connection with the killing of the former Prime Minister.

V Murugan alias Srikaran, S Jeyakumar and B Robert Payas left by a Sri Lankan carrier for Colombo on Wednesday, officials said.

The Tamil Nadu government had last month informed the Madras High Court that the Sri Lankan High Commission here had granted travel documents to Murugan and the rest and they could return home once a deportation order is issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Murugan had earlier moved the court seeking a direction to authorities concerned to provide him a photo ID.

Advertisement

The three persons were among the seven convicts in the case freed by the Supreme Court in November 2022.

Post their release, they were lodged in a special camp in Tiruchirappalli. They were brought here last night and left for Colombo today.

Earlier, Murugan's wife Nalini had also moved the court, seeking a direction to the authorities to permit her husband to appear before the Sri Lankan High Commission here with an escort to get an 'all country passport'. The couple intended to join their daughter who is now residing in the UK, she had then submitted.

Another Lankan national convicted in the case, Santhan, had died here recently.

Advertisement

The others who had been convicted and freed in the case are Perarivalan, Ravichandran and Nalini, all Indians.

On Wednesday, Nalini met Murugan and others at the airport, prior to their journey back home.

Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber of the banned LTTE nearby Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. Seven persons were convicted in the case with four of them, including Nalini, given capital punishment, but later it was commuted to life.

All seven had served over 30 years in prison before the Supreme Court ordered their premature release in November 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer
  2. Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed
  4. Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects
  5. IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad; DMK Moves Madras HC Questioning New EVM Design
  7. How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha