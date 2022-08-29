Telecom Operators Directed To Improve Connectivity In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Authorities in Rajouri on Monday directed the telecom operators to improve connectivity in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir, following widespread complaints on a daily basis by the public about poor services, an official said.

Rajouri District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal said there was a dire need to improve the connectivity in the border areas of the district to mitigate the sufferings of the public on this account.

“A number of people complain about the poor services and shadow places in the border area on a daily basis. Poor connectivity has become a chronic impediment in the way of the progress of these areas,” Kundal said, chairing a meeting with the officers and representatives of telecom operators to review the status of telecom services being provided in the district.

Taking note of the poor performance of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in the district, he asked the concerned officer from the company to upgrade their system as per the need of the public.

Stressing the need of developing dependable communication networks in the district, Kundal asked them to provide quality telecommunication services to the public. He directed the telecom service providers to make the best use of existing infrastructure apart from creating additional infrastructure in the district.

He also instructed the concerned officers to submit the list of ‘dark zone’ and ‘shadow zone’ areas within the shortest possible time so that necessary steps can be taken up to provide similar connectivity to all the areas of the district.

He also asked for reducing the reaction time of the administration in reaching out to the people in case of any eventuality.