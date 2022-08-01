Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Telangana Registers 771 New Covid-19 Cases

The recovery rate stood at 98.80 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Fresh Covid cases in Telangana PTI

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 10:07 pm

Telangana on Monday recorded 771 new COVID-19 cases, taking the statewide tally to 8,20,617. Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 289.

A health department bulletin said 581 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,10,773. The recovery rate stood at 98.80 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 39,320 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 5,733, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

