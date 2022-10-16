Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Only State In Country To Pay Higher Social Pension: Minister Harish Rao

"Our neighbouring BJP-ruled Maharashtra is giving Rs 1,000. In Karnataka, they are giving Rs 600. In Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Rs 750 only. But you promise Rs 3,000 if you win in Munugode," Harish Rao charged.

Listen to the story

Telangana Only State In Country To Pay Higher Social Pension: Minister Harish Rao
Telangana Only State In Country To Pay Higher Social Pension: Minister Harish Rao

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 5:02 pm

Telangana is the only state in the country which offers Rs 3,016 per month to differently-abled people and Rs 2,016 pension to eligible beneficiaries above 57 years of age, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday taking a dig at the BJP alleging the saffron party is promising Rs 3,000 pension if it won the Munugode Assembly by-poll.

Speaking to reporters, he dared BJP leaders to implement the Rs 3,000 pension per month in the states ruled by it.

"Our neighbouring BJP-ruled Maharashtra is giving Rs 1,000. In Karnataka, they are giving Rs 600. In Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Rs 750 only. But you promise Rs 3,000 if you win in Munugode," Harish Rao charged.

He claimed that the BJP has made similar promises in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls and never kept their word.

He alleged that despite the Niti Aayog recommendation of Rs 24,000 crore to Mission Bagiratha drinking water scheme, the centre did not even release 24 paisa.

The Minister further alleged that the NDA government has done gross injustice to Munugode and Nalgonda district by not settling the Telangana share of Krishna River waters even after eight years despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's repeated requests.

The TRS Minister charged that during the eight-year rule of the BJP, India has slid from 101st position to 107 in the Global Hunger Index indicating that hunger levels are more in India than in Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Congress Will Restore Old Pension Scheme If Voted To Power In Himachal: Priyanka

How To Open Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Account Online In 3 Simple Steps

Jakhar Writes To PM Modi For Special Pension Assistance To Widowed Mothers

Tags

National Telangana Government Higher Social Pension Telangana Finance Minister Politics T Harish Rao Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Vaishali Takkar Of 'Sasural Simar Ka' Dies At 29, Suicide Suspected

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health