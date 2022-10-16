Telangana Only State In Country To Pay Higher Social Pension: Minister Harish Rao

Telangana is the only state in the country which offers Rs 3,016 per month to differently-abled people and Rs 2,016 pension to eligible beneficiaries above 57 years of age, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday taking a dig at the BJP alleging the saffron party is promising Rs 3,000 pension if it won the Munugode Assembly by-poll.

Speaking to reporters, he dared BJP leaders to implement the Rs 3,000 pension per month in the states ruled by it.

"Our neighbouring BJP-ruled Maharashtra is giving Rs 1,000. In Karnataka, they are giving Rs 600. In Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is Rs 750 only. But you promise Rs 3,000 if you win in Munugode," Harish Rao charged.

He claimed that the BJP has made similar promises in Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls and never kept their word.

He alleged that despite the Niti Aayog recommendation of Rs 24,000 crore to Mission Bagiratha drinking water scheme, the centre did not even release 24 paisa.

The Minister further alleged that the NDA government has done gross injustice to Munugode and Nalgonda district by not settling the Telangana share of Krishna River waters even after eight years despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's repeated requests.

The TRS Minister charged that during the eight-year rule of the BJP, India has slid from 101st position to 107 in the Global Hunger Index indicating that hunger levels are more in India than in Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan.

-With PTI Input