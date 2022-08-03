Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana May Witness Crucial By-Poll Ahead Of 2023 Assembly Election

Telangana is likely to witness another crucial bypoll ahead of the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections with Congress legislator from Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announcing his resignation from the party and as MLA.

undefined
Local body elections in Jabalpur Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 2:32 pm

Telangana is likely to witness another crucial bypoll ahead of the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections with Congress legislator from Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announcing his resignation from the party and as MLA.

Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday evening said he would seek time from the Legislative Assembly Speaker to submit his resignation.

A by-election to the Munugode segment is inevitable as the Legislative Assembly elections are more than a year away, towards the end of 2023.

The bypoll should be held within six months after a seat is declared vacant.

The process of the by-election is expected to commence depending on how soon the Speaker accepts the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy.
 
The by-election would assume significance as it would give momentum, ahead of the Assembly polls, to the party that wins.
 
The three principal political players in the state -- ruling TRS, BJP, and Congress -- would vie to win the Munugode seat in view of its massive importance.
 
TRS would be keen to win the by-poll as a loss would give ammunition to the opposition to target the ruling party.
 
Speculation is rife that Rajagopal Reddy would join the BJP. Though he has not yet announced his decision officially, he has repeatedly maintained that only BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, can put an end to the family rule of TRS.
 
The BJP is expected to make all-out effort to wrest Munugode and give a fillip to its campaign for the Assembly polls.
The saffron party has been making a determined bid to emerge as an alternative to TRS in the state. Its prospects were bolstered by the victories in Huzurabad and Dubbak assembly bypolls and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections during the last couple of years.
 
The Congress, meanwhile, would face a litmus test to retain Munugode as Rajagopal Reddy is an influential leader who had served as MP and MLC earlier.

His elder brother Venkata Reddy is a sitting Congress Lok Sabha member.
 
Not to be left behind, the Congress announced, soon after Rajagopal Reddy announced his resignation, the constitution of a Strategy and Campaign Committee for the Munugode  Assembly constituency under the leadership of former MP Madhu Yashki Goud.
 
State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy said a meeting would be organized on August 5 at Munugode to gear up the party for the by-election.

All senior Congress functionaries in Telangana would attend the meeting, he had announced.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Telangana 2023 Assembly Election Munugode Constituency Crucial Bypoll Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Resignation From The Party And As MLA BJP And Congress Elder Brother Venkata Reddy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Badminton Team Settles For Silver

CWG 2022: Badminton Team Settles For Silver

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists