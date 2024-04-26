Seven Students End Their Lives After Failing Telangana Intermediate Exams

At least seven students in Telangana have died by suicide in the past 30 hours, following the release of the results of the Intermediate Public Examination 2024 by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).
The students, who were in their first and second years of intermediate studies, died in separate incidents across the state, according to news agency PTI.
Two girls and one first-year student died by suicide after failing their exams. Another boy was found dead near a railway track, with police suspecting exam-related stress as the reason.
Three more intermediate first-year students are suspected to have died by suicide due to failure in examinations.
Over 9.8 lakh students took the intermediate exam in February-March, with 61.06 per cent passing in the first year and 69.46 per cent in the second year. Advanced supplementary exams for those who failed will begin on 24 May.
The results were released two weeks earlier than last year.
Telangana accounted for under 5 per cent of the 12,522 student suicides in India in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Maharashtra (13.5 per cent or 1,764), Tamil Nadu (10.9 per cent or 1,416), and Madhya Pradesh (10.3 per cent or 1,340) were the top three states with the highest proportion of student suicides.