A Well-Researched 1000 Words Blog Within 5 Minutes? AI Can Help

To a question posted on Quora, ‘Is it a big deal that AI wrote a movie script?’ the top answer downplays the achievement. It notes, ‘All they did really, was to train a thing that recognizes patterns.’ The Q&A was posted six years ago. Today, AI is doing much more than ‘recognizing patterns.’ Take writing a blog post. AI uses up to 175 billion machine learning parameters to create the first draft of a long-form article.

For content creators and copywriters AI is doing research, writing long-form articles, and optimizing content for the Internet. Mayank Jain, CEO and Co-founder, Scalenut, an AI based content platform points out, “A well-researched blog of over 1000 words can be written within 5 minutes. The potential can massively help businesses who want to scale their content production.”

Mayank explains why content automation is the here to stay: “In most cases, creators take days to create a high-quality content piece from 1,000 to 2,000 words. It includes research, preparation, and joining the dots for a holistic final output. With AI, you can cut down the time significantly. Further, it helps creators to get rid of the writer's block. One gets a great starting point to create meaningful content.”

Sceptics see long-form content to be dying a slow death. Video content is the future. They might be right some bit but not fully. Every form of content begins with research and writing, like the movie script in the example above. Plus long format content helps businesses and individuals be found more easily on the Internet.

“Long-form content, when done right, helps businesses leverage the power of SEO to reach new customers. While long-form is here to stay, it is no longer limited to the traditional tropes, such as white papers and eBooks. We need to accept the popularity of graphics-heavy content and imbibe it to make content more interactive and value-providing for the mass audience,” says Mayank Jain. Scalenut claims that with AI and ML, it can help creators produce the best possible results – from product descriptions, social media posts, and video content to writing blogs across categories.

In the future, as technology becomes even more sophisticated, AI is expected to come quite close to human emotions in communicating. However, AI is expected to continue to assist humans, not replace them. But the next level for AI, of course, would be thinking like humans while creating content, and in the process producing award-winning novels, movies and plays.

It’s inevitable. All we need to do is check back in another five years or maybe much less.

