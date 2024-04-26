US Students Are Protesting The War On Gaza: What Do They Want?

The protesters themselves come from diverse backgrounds, including Jewish and Muslim students, united in their call for Palestinian rights.

Organisations such as Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace have played a key role in organising the protests, which have featured teach-ins, interfaith prayers, and musical performances.

While organizers have disavowed violence against pro-Israel counter-protesters, some Jewish students have reported feeling unsafe on campus and have expressed concern over chants they deem antisemitic.

