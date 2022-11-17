Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Telangana Govt To Conduct 'Kanti Velugu' Eye Screening Programme From Jan 18

'Kanti Velugu' eye screenings will be organized across Telangana starting January 18 next year, the state government announced on Thursday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao File Photo

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:39 pm

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to organise its 'Kanti Velugu' eye screening programme across the state from January 18 next year.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on public health issues, said the people appreciated the 'Kanti Velugu' conducted earlier.

It had helped senior citizens with eyesight problems in a big way, an official release quoted him as saying.

Rao said eye tests would be conducted across the state during the upcoming 'Kanti Velugu' programme with spectacles being supplied free of cost to the beneficiaries.

The 'Kanti Velugu' programme was earlier conducted in 2018.

Meanwhile, Rao also held a meeting on the maintenance of roads. 

Speaking on occasion, he directed officials to continuously take up maintenance work to ensure that road travel would be a comfortable experience.

He instructed that adequate manpower be recruited to enhance the quality of work.

