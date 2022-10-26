Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Home National

Telangana Government Says Police Busted BJP’s Attempts To Lure Its Legislators

The police official said the four TRS MLAs were allegedly being offered cash, posts and other incentives to switch loyalties.

Telangana government whip Balka Suman
Telangana government whip Balka Suman PTI

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 10:59 pm

The Telangana police on Wednesday claimed that they busted an attempt by three people who were allegedly trying to lure four ruling TRS MLAs to leave the party.

‘Tried to entice them with several offers’

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra told reporters that the TRS legislators provided information to them that the trio were trying to entice them with several offers.

The police official said the four TRS MLAs -- G Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy -- were allegedly being offered cash, posts and other incentives to switch loyalties.

"We are inquiring into details like which party the three persons belong to," Raveendra told PTI.

However, Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that it is the handiwork of the BJP which is trying to lure TRS legislators. "TRS party MLAs are soldiers of KCR and representatives of Telangana's self-respect has been proved once again," he said on his Twitter handle.

