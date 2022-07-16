Telangana: 608 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Saturday continued to witness a rise in new COVID-19 cases with 608 fresh infections being reported, pushing the tally to 8,09,337 to date.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 324, followed by Ranga Reddy (61) and Medchal Malkajgiri (47).

A bulletin said 663 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,00,326 so far.

The recovery rate was 98.89 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,912 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,900.