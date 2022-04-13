Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Teacher Recruitment Scam: HC Extends Stay On Single-Bench Order Summoning Bengal Minister To Appear Before CBI

The division bench directed the Bag Committee to submit its report by May 13, when the matter will come up for hearing again.

Teacher Recruitment Scam: HC Extends Stay On Single-Bench Order Summoning Bengal Minister To Appear Before CBI
Calcutta High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 1:13 pm

In a temporary relief to senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court Wednesday extended a stay for four weeks on an earlier order that directed him to appear before the CBI in connection with a petition alleging irregularities in appointment of assistant teachers in state government-aided schools.

The division bench comprising Justices Subrata Talukder and A K Mukherjee also refused to accept the resignation of Justice (retired) R K Bag from the chairmanship of a committee appointed earlier by another division bench of the court to inquire into the allegations, and requested it to complete investigation in Group C-post appointments.

The panel has already submitted its report on the probe into Group-D appointments.

Related stories

Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into Death Of Eyewitness To Killing Of Congress Councillor

Birbhum Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe In TMC Leader Bhadu Sheikh's Killing

Calcutta High Court Asks CBI To File Fresh Case In School Recruitment Scandal

The bench directed that the stay granted by it on an order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay that asked Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by Tuesday evening will continue for four weeks from Wednesday.

The bench also directed the Bag Committee to submit its report by May 13, when the matter will come up for hearing again.

Chatterjee was the state education minister when the alleged appointments were made. 

Tags

National Calcutta High Court West Bengal Government CBI Probe Investigation/Enquiry West Bengal School Service Commission Scams/Frauds/Rackets Education Minister Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands