Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Sends Over 40,000 Tonnes Of Relief Material To Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu has so far has sent 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder, and 102 tonnes of life-saving drugs to Sri Lanka.

Kanimozhi on Saturday flagged off Tamil Nadu's third tranche of relief material to Sri Lanka
Kanimozhi on Saturday flagged off Tamil Nadu's third tranche of relief material to Sri Lanka Twitter/Kanimozhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:38 pm

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday dispatched the third tranche of relief material to crisis-hit Sri Lanka. With this, the total aid from MK Stalin's government has crossed 40,000 tonnes of relief material.

Stalin had earlier moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to send humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka. The first tranche was sent in May and the second in June.

DMK MP Kanimozhi flagged off the third tranche on Saturday, comprising of 16,595 tonnes of the items, through the sea route from the VOC Port in Tuticorin in the presence of state ministers.

An official release in Chennai recalled Stalin earlier moving the Assembly resolution to provide 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and 102 tonnes life-saving drugs to Sri Lanka. It said rfforts were made to identify the type of rice consumed by the Lankan people and the same was procured from 85 rice mills in the state.

With Saturday's shipment, the state has sent 40,000 tonnes of rice, 500 tonnes of milk powder and 102 tonnes of life-saving drugs, with the government allocating a total of Rs 196.83 crore towards this exercise, including cost of transportation by ships.

Related stories

India Emerges As Sri Lanka's Biggest Lender In 2022, Gives $376.9 Million To Rescue Crisis-Hit Country

India Promises Consistent Supply Of Relief To Restore Democracy, Stability, And Economic Recovery In Sri Lanka

India Delivers Fuel Consignments To Sri Lanka, Total Fuel Aid Reaches 270,000 MT

Of this, Rs 8.22 crore was allocated from the contributions received to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and the rest was state allocation, it added.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis in the country's history. The acute foreign exchange crisis means the country cannot import even essentials, leading to acute shortage of several essentials such as foodstuff, cooking gas, vehicular fuel, medicines, etc. As there is acute shortage of items, prices have also skyrocketed in recent months.

The Union government has so far sent $3.8 billion-worth of relief material to Sri Lanka since the beginning of the current crisis. India has sent fuel shipments, foodstuff, medicines, etc. to Sri Lanka.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Crisis Sri Lanka Financial Crisis Sri Lanka Fuel Crisis Sri Lanka Forex Crisis Tamil Nadu MK Stalin Kanimozhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds