Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Logs 639 New Covid-19 Cases, Nil Fatalities

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 810 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,17,830 leaving 6,229 active cases.

new COVID-19 cases
new COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 8:59 pm

Tamil Nadu reported 639 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the overall tally to 35,62,092, the health department said on Friday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 in the State, a medical bulletin said here.

Related stories

West Delhi District Administers Highest Number Of Covid 19 Precaution Doses

Assam's COVID 19 Positivity Rate Rises To 6.71%

Jammu and Kashmir: Follow Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Arrest Surge In Covid 19 Cases, Says Health Expert

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 810 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,17,830 leaving 6,229 active cases.

Chennai after hovering new infections in triple digits for several weeks reported 98 cases followed by Coimbatore at 87. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of infections with one each.

As many as 22 districts reported new infections below 10. The State capital leads among districts with 2,479 active infections and overall 7,86,392 coronavirus cases.

A total of 24,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,86,42,042, the bulletin said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Tamil Nadu State Minister Ma Subramanian Mega Vaccination Camp Minister For Health And Family Welfare AIADMK Rule Karaikal District Active Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)

Krishna (b. July 21, 3228 BC)