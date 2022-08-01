Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Logs 1,359 New Covid-19 Cases

Two travellers - one from Malaysia and the other from Sri Lanka -  tested positive for the contagion and were among the 1,359, said a bulletin from the State Health Department.

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Tamil Nadu Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 11:05 pm

Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases and maintained the downward graph. The overall tally rose to 35,45,605. The State recorded 1,467 new cases a day ago.

There was no casualty today and the toll remained at 38,032 so far. The number of active cases dropped to 12,228 from 12,671 on Sunday. Two travellers - one from Malaysia and the other from Sri Lanka -  tested positive for the contagion and were among the 1,359, said a bulletin from the State Health Department.

A total of 1,802 patients were discharged today following treatment and the net recoveries increased to 34,95,345. Chennai accounted for 309 fresh cases followed by Coimbatore with 142 and Chengalpattu with 136.

Related stories

Bengal Logs 436 New Covid Cases, 6 Deaths

Gujarat Sees 606 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 6,413

India Records 16,464 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 24 Fatalities In A Day

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé Knowles Criticized For Using Offensive Lyrics On Her ‘Renaissance’ Album

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics