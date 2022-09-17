Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Take Inspiration From Past To Shape Future, Rajasthan Governor Tells People

Lauding the state government, Rajasthan Small Industries Development Corporation chairman Rajeev Arora said its foreign friendly policies have given impetus to industrial development in the state.

Kalraj Mishra
Kalraj Mishra File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 7:01 pm

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the Constitution's original copy carries pictures of deities and great men and urged people to take inspiration from the country's past and shape the future.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony of 'Futuristic India Summit-2022', he said, "In the beginning of the Constitution's original copy, there is a picture of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, and in the chapter related to the Directive Principles, there are pictures of Lord Krishna's teachings from Bhagavad Gita. Similarly, there are pictures of great men in different parts of the Constitution."

"When the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', let us take a pledge to draw inspiration from our past and shape the future," he added. While wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Governor said under his leadership, the country is rapidly progressing in every field.

Lauding the state government, Rajasthan Small Industries Development Corporation chairman Rajeev Arora said its foreign friendly policies have given impetus to industrial development in the state.

On the ocassion, Mishra released the 'Golden Achievers' magazine and honoured those who excelled in the fields of art, culture, industry, sports, education, business, medicine and environment among others. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Constitution's Original Copy 'Futuristic India Summit-2022 Directive Principles Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rajasthan Small Industries Development Corporation Chairman Rajeev Arora
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species