Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Include Women Political Workers Under POSH Act

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai declined to entertain the plea, stating that such a move would “open a Pandora’s box.”

Outlook News Desk
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Verdict on Waqf Amendment Case | Photo- File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court dismissed a plea to include women political workers under the POSH Act, 2013.

  • Chief Justice B.R. Gavai warned that expanding the Act’s scope would “open a Pandora’s box.”

  • Women in political spaces remain outside workplace harassment safeguards, raising demand for new legal frameworks.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday dismissed a petition that sought to bring women political workers under the ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 — popularly known as the POSH Act.

According to The Hindu, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai declined to entertain the plea, stating that such a move would “open a Pandora’s box.” The court indicated that expanding the definition of “workplace” to include political activity — which often takes place in informal, public, or non-traditional settings — could have far-reaching and unintended consequences.

The petitioner had argued that women actively involved in political parties, campaigns, and grassroots activities often face sexual harassment but are denied legal recourse under the current framework of the POSH Act. The Act, in its present form, primarily protects employees in formal workplaces such as offices, institutions, and registered organizations.

Despite the increasing participation of women in Indian politics, there remains no specific legal protection against sexual harassment within political spaces. Critics of the current framework say this creates a glaring gap in safeguarding the rights and dignity of women working in one of the country’s most public-facing professions.

Accoridng to Indian Express, the court's decision has triggered mixed reactions. While some legal experts agree with the court’s caution against overextending the law, others argue that the judgment underscores the need for legislative reform to ensure political spaces are not exempt from accountability.

Tags

