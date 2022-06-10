Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling For NEET-PG

A Bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said that granting a stray round of counselling at this stage could have public health implications.

Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling For NEET-PG
Supreme Court

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 11:24 am

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET-PG-21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for All India Quota.

The top court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education and public health.

Related stories

SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Special Counselling Round For NEET-PG 2021

Supreme Court Refuses To Postpone NEET-PG-2022 Examination

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.

"When a conscious decision has been taken by the UOI and MCC for not conducting any special stray rounds of counselling, it cannot be considered arbitrary," the bench said.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had informed the top court on Wednesday that it has concluded four rounds of online counselling for NEET-PG-21 and it cannot fill 1,456 seats by conducting a special stray round of counselling as the software stands closed.

The petitions had been filed by doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and concluded on May 7 by the MCC post the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

Tags

National The Supreme Court NEET-PG All India Quota Medical Counselling Committee Examination State Mop-Up Public Health India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

President Vladimir Putin Says Companies Will Regret Leaving Russia

President Vladimir Putin Says Companies Will Regret Leaving Russia

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming