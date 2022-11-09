Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court Adjourns To November 24 Pleas Against 2016 Demonetisation By Government

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer adjourned the matter after Attorney General R Venkataramani sought time to file a comprehensive affidavit in the matter.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 1:04 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to November 24 the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer adjourned the matter after Attorney General R Venkataramani sought time to file a comprehensive affidavit in the matter.

Venkataramani apologised to the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, for not being able to prepare the comprehensive affidavit and sought a week's time.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing petitioner Vivek Narayan Sharma, said this is highly unusual to ask a Constitution Bench for adjournment. Senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for one of the parties, said this is an embarrassing situation. 

Justice Nagarathna observed that normally the Constitution Bench does not rise like this and this is very embarrassing. The top court granted one week time to the Centre to file an affidavit.

The bench was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes. On December 16, 2016, a bench headed by then Chief Justice TS Thakur had referred the question of the validity of the decision and other related matters to a larger bench of five judges for an authoritative pronouncement. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

BJP, Congress, TMC Leaders Laud Supreme Court's Decision To Uphold 10% Quota for Economically Weaker Sections

EWS Verdict: Gujarat Politicians, Patidar Quota Campaigners Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

Supreme Court Frees Three Convicted Of Rape, Murder Of 19-Year-Old In 2012

Tags

National Supreme Court 2016 Demonetisation Demonetise Currency Notes Five-judge Constitution Bench Attorney General R Venkataramani Justice S A Nazeer Senior Advocate Shyam Divan Senior Advocate P Chidambaram Chief Justice TS Thakur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Leading Educational Institutes Of India

Leading Educational Institutes Of India